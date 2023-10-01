Two men killed Saturday in Ogle County crash south of Byron

OREGON – Two people were killed Saturday when their van crashed near the intersection of North Marrill and East Holcomb roads south of Byron around 10:30 a.m., the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Matthew Frank, 28, of Byron, and his passenger, James Collard, 55, of Rockford, died when the van, which was southbound on Marrill, failed to stop at the stop sign. Frank lost control and the van went into the east ditch, then continued on and struck a creek embankment, the sheriff’s department posted.
The men died at the scene.
Deputies were alerted to the incident by an Apple iPhone crash notification, the post said.