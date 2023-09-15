Mt. Morris man critical, two others also injured in two-vehicle crash

MT. MORRIS – A Mt. Morris man is in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at Mud Creek and Leaf River roads, in front of Town & Country Lanes.
Two other men involved also were injured, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Seth M. Todd, 31, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, was southbound on Leaf River in a pickup truck around 11:45 a.m. when he failed to yield and struck another pickup heading east on Mud Creek Road, the release said.
The driver of the eastbound truck, John B. Wells, 38, was flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. A spokeswoman provided his condition Friday.
Wells’ passenger, Cody M. Snyder, 23, of Forreston, was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon with serious injuries, the release said. KSB does not provide patient conditions.
Todd was taken to OSF St. Anthony Center in Rockford, where he was treated and released Thursday, a spokeswoman said.
The collision is under investigation, and no further information was provided.