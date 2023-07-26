Arkansas man pleads, gets 4 years probation in 40-year-old homicide case in Lee County

Steven Watts pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years' probation for voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in the 1983 death of Gary Dawson, 30, of Peoria. Watts, 66, of Berryville, Arkansas, is the last of three men to be sentenced in the death. The 40-year-old case was tried in Lee County Court because the men threw Dawson's body in a pigpen in Franklin Grove. Dawson was arrested in February 2013, making this what may be the longest-running homicide case in Lee County history. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)