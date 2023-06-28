Chadwick man, 22, gets four years in DUI death of Mount Carroll woman

MOUNT CARROLL – A 22-year-old Chadwick man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for driving drunk and killing a Mount Carrol woman on Aug. 20.
Christian R. Toms-Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death, which is punishable by three to seven years in prison.
Another count, and one count of reckless homicide, which carries two to five years, were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
He was given credit for nine days served in Carroll County jail, and will be on mandatory supervised release for a year when his term is served. Fines and fees came to slightly more than $3,100.
He also was cited that day for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and having no insurance; he is set to plead in that case on July 12.
Toms-Smith was eastbound on state Route 64, between Roberts and Dauphin roads east of Savanna, when he lost control and struck a vehicle driven by Kelly R. Behrens, 59, a Savanna native who died later at a Clinton, Iowa hospital.