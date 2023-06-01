FFA tractor pull one of the main events at Leaf River Daze

LEAF RIVER – Leaf River Summer Daze is set to return this weekend, with even more family-friendly activities than before.

Attractions will include a petting zoo, Friday’s tractor rodeo and firework show, the car show and tractor and truck pulls Saturday and, of course, the grand parade Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a great way to start the summer,” said Laura Werner, Leaf River Summer Daze Committee co-secretary and a Leaf River Lions Club member. “The weather looks beautiful and there’s things to do for everyone. … There’s stuff to do for every age.”

Leaf River Summer Daze is scheduled for June 2-4. The majority of the events take place at the River Valley Complex and Bertolet Memorial Library.

Other Friday activities include the Citizen of the Year award and music by Grass Attack.

Saturday will feature the Lions Club car show, Sparky’s Kid Zone at the Leaf River Fire Station, an antique tractor parade, Ogle County Pork Producers pork chop sandwiches and a flea market at Bertolet Park.

The River Valley Complex, 605 Main St., will host the 12th annual Forreston FFA Alumni Truck and Tractor Pull beginning at noon Saturday. Admission to the event costs $15. The event will feature antiques, farm stock and truck pulls from the Midwest Truck and Tractor Pullers Association and Illini State classes. Free all-day wristbands are available for children ages 5 and younger. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the Forreston FFA chapter.

A cornbag tournament at Fibbers and raffle drawings are set to take place Sunday, alongside the parade judging and the parade itself.

“We start planning in January,” Werner said. “Thankfully, it includes all the local organizations, so everyone does their part to make it [Leaf River Summer Daze] happen.”

For a full schedule, visit LeafRiverSummerDaze.org.