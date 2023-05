MORRISON - Full Throttle Monster Trucks will be the featured grandstand entertainment on Aug. 17 at the Whiteside County Fair.

The 152nd annual fair will be Aug. 15-19. The fairgrounds are at 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison.

Other announced attractions are the Next Level Bull Riding, Next Level Pro Bronc Riding, ISP Tractor-Truck Pull and Robbo’s Extreme Demolition Derby.

For information, visit whitesidecountyfair.org or the fair’s Facebook page.