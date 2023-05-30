Fiesta Parade invites past royalty to attend 70th edition

STERLING — The 70th annual Fiesta Parade will be Sept. 16 in downtown Rock Falls and Sterling, and Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping past royalty will participate.

The chamber is inviting former Dons, Donas, and Queens — including those who no longer live in the Sauk Valley — to participate in the parade. They only need call 815-625-2400 or email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com to take part.

Residents who may have contact info with any of the former royalty are also asked to help the chamber make a connection.

The parade was started in 1953 to celebrate Hispanic heritage and businesses in both cities.