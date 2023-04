MOUNT CARROLL - First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 S. Clay St., will host a bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday.

Items on sale include cookies, breads, pies and cinnamon rolls. Fair trade products, including tea, nuts, coffee, chocolates, dates and nut butters also are available to buy.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards benefiting Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.