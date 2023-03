MORRISON – The Morrison Fire Department, 206 W. Main St., will partner with the American Red Cross to install smoke alarms beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The alarm installations are free and open to the public.

Red Cross volunteers and community partners will install smoke alarms in area homes. The installations are part of the Red Cross’s Sound the Alarm initiative. The volunteers also will discuss home fire safety and training.

For information, visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org.