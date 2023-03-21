Pedestrian struck, killed in Sterling identified

STERLING – The pedestrian struck and killed shortly before 10:30 Sunday night was Dustin Allen McNinch, 34, of Emerson west of Sterling, Deputy Chief Pat Bartel said Tuesday.
McNinch had just left a nearby bar and was in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway/West Fourth Street, walking east, when he stepped in front of and was struck by an eastbound car driven by Kyle J. Nicewanner, 23, of Sterling, Bartel said.
McNinch was pronounced dead at CGH Medical Center.
Nicewanner was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing, and no citations have been issued.
There was a witness to the collision, Bartel said.
According to his obituary, McNinch, a welder, is survived by his sons, Jaden Thompson and Devin Peppers; his father, Mitch McNinch of Sterling; his brother, Derek McNinch of Rock Falls; and his sister, Jamie Falls of Sterling.
A gathering of friends and family will begin at 9 and the service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Abiding Word Church in Sterling.
McDonald Funeral Home is handling arrangements.