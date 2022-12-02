Whiteside Forum on scuba diving Dec. 11 at Morrison’s Odell Public Library

MORRISON - The Whiteside Forum will host a free presentation, “The World of Scuba Diving,” by guest speaker Victor Selmon at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Odell Public Libary, 307 S. Madison St.

Selmon will share his passion for scuba diving with those who are interested in exotic locations and new experiences, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Selmon is a world traveler, certified dive instructor, and chief of operations for No Plans Adventures LLC, an adventure travel company that provides scuba certifications ranging from basic open water to master diver. He is also a native of Morrison.

For more information, call 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.