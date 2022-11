OREGON — The Serenity Shed, 113 N. Third St., will host a holiday wood cutout painting classes from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds go to Serenity Home and Hospice.

Participants will be able to choose their own holiday wood cutout to paint. Designs include Christmas trees, snowmen, and more. Prices range from $30 to $55, depending on the selected cutout.

To reserve a spot, call Cathy or Denise at 815-732-2499.