Plaids return for Timber Lake Playhouse holiday musical

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse will close out its 2022 season with its Christmas musical, “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings,” which runs Dec. 1-11.

The legendary family returns to earth at the behest of Rosemary Clooney to spread yuletide joy to sing Plaizerized versions of many beloved Christmas standards.

All of it runs headlong into an appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show for a three-minute bit involving the Rockettes, the Chipmunks, the Vienna Boys Choice and the Plaid’s own Caribbean Christmas offering that puts “Day-O” in Excelsis.

Lee Adami of Galena is the director. Portraying the Plaids are Callan Roberts as Francis, Zac Richey as Smudge, Quin Rig as Jinx and Kelan Smith as Sparky.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at (815) 244-2035.