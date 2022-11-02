November 02, 2022
Final Ogle County residents-only recycling event and food drive Nov. 18

By Shaw Local News Network
Workers carry electronic items from the back of a truck during the residential electronic recycling event offered by Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department in Oregon in a file photo from last year. (Earleen Hinton Shaw Media)

OREGON - The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host its final residential electronics recycling and paper shredding event and food drive of the year from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Solid Waste Management Department, 909 Pines Road.

The recycling event is for Ogle County residents only. A free permit is required to participate. The permit will come with a list of accepted items for recycling. To obtain a permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov.

Items being accepted for recycling include all residential computers, computer hardware and cables, printers, FAX machines, copiers, scanners, DVD players and VCR’s, cable and satellite receivers, cell phones, tablets, laptops, video gaming equipment, televisions, computer monitors, radios, digital clocks, stereo equipment (no wooden speakers), shredders (no tubs), landline phone systems, car radios, GPS units, fish finders, calculators, adding machines, iPods, MP3 players, backup power supply units, rechargeable batteries, holiday lights and extension cords, CFL bulbs, and printer ink cartridges. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit.

Items must be limited to seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials will not be accepted.

Items being accepted for the food drive include non-expired cans and jars of food, boxed food, sealed toothpaste, soap, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, and paper towels. All donations will be distributed to local food pantries across Ogle County.

For more information, call 815-732-4020.

