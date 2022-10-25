October 25, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

CGH Medical Center recognizes Sunshine Award winner

By Shaw Local News Network
Pamela Fugate

Pamela Fugate (Photo provided by CGH Medical Center )

STERLING- CGH Medical Center recently recognized Pamela Fugate, a medical assistant in the CGH Orthopaedics Department, as a recipient of the Sunshine Award for extraordinary service.

The Sunshine Award was created to honor and recognize outstanding service and compassionate care by those in non-nursing roles, such as CNAs, CMTs, or MAs.

Fugate received the award for her work helping a patient who struggled with a leg injury and treating other patients.

To submit a nomination for extraordinary service, visit cghmc.com/sunshine.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois