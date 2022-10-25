CGH Medical Center recognizes Sunshine Award winner

STERLING- CGH Medical Center recently recognized Pamela Fugate, a medical assistant in the CGH Orthopaedics Department, as a recipient of the Sunshine Award for extraordinary service.

The Sunshine Award was created to honor and recognize outstanding service and compassionate care by those in non-nursing roles, such as CNAs, CMTs, or MAs.

Fugate received the award for her work helping a patient who struggled with a leg injury and treating other patients.

