Illinois Supreme Court justice featured at Whiteside County Bar Association joint meeting

ROCK FALLS – Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White was the keynote speaker for a joint meeting hosted by the Whiteside County Bar Association on Thursday at the McCormick Event Center.

Members of the Whiteside, Lee, Ogle, Rock Island and Stephenson County bar associations were in attendance.

Several members of the Illinois Appellate Court and many local circuit judges also attended.

The event was organized by Sterling attorney Trent Bush of Ward, Murray, Pace & Johnson.

The event was the official kickoff to the listening tour of the Illinois State Bar Association’s Special Committee on Serving Lawyers in Rural Practices.

Bush is a member of that committee, which is chaired by Mattoon attorney Angel Wawrzynek. Rory Weiler, president of the ISBA, and members of the Rural Practice Initiative also appeared.

The group is charged with examining and making recommendations on how best ISBA can serve the needs of lawyers practicing in rural areas.