COLETA – Coleta United Methodist Church, 112 N. Main St., will host its annual chicken noodle dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the church’s dining room.

Free-will donations will be accepted.

The dinner includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad and dessert. This year’s dinner is available for dine-in or carryout. An elevator will be provided for those who need assistance to reach the dining area.

For information, call 815-336-2226.