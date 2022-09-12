Sterling church hosting fall Mom 2 Mom Market Sept. 24

STERLING- Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., will host a fall Mom 2 Mom Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The market is open to moms or families and works like a garage sale for families who want to get rid of or purchase any gently-used kids and maternity clothing, children’s books, games, toys, DVDs, or children’s furniture.

Booth registration is available now through Wednesday, Sept. 21. Booth space is $30 for a single booth or $60 for a double booth. Tables and chairs will be provided. Sellers can price and sell their own items. Concessions, comprised of cinnamon rolls, coffee, hot dogs, nachos, and pop, will also be available.

For more information, call 815-625-3800 or visit facebook.com/sterlingmom2mommarket/.