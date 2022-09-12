September 11, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sterling church hosting fall Mom 2 Mom Market Sept. 24

By Shaw Local News Network

A file photograph from a community-wide garage sale. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

STERLING- Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., will host a fall Mom 2 Mom Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The market is open to moms or families and works like a garage sale for families who want to get rid of or purchase any gently-used kids and maternity clothing, children’s books, games, toys, DVDs, or children’s furniture.

Booth registration is available now through Wednesday, Sept. 21. Booth space is $30 for a single booth or $60 for a double booth. Tables and chairs will be provided. Sellers can price and sell their own items. Concessions, comprised of cinnamon rolls, coffee, hot dogs, nachos, and pop, will also be available.

For more information, call 815-625-3800 or visit facebook.com/sterlingmom2mommarket/.

SVM Community Briefs