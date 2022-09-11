September 11, 2022
Chick Thing annual flea market Sept. 17 in Leaf River

By Shaw Local News Network

A file photo showing the Vintage Chicks and Feed sign in Ogle County. (File photo)

LEAF RIVER - Vintage Chicks and Feed, 700 E. Illinois Route 72, will host its annual Chick Thing Outdoor Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

The flea market is free and open to the public.

The flea market will feature 25 vendors selling a variety of handcrafted and vintage items from local small businesses and entrepreneurs. Items for sale include vintage décor, farm primitives, barn wood, rustic repurposed items, jewelry, painted furniture, fall crafts, honey, candles, lotion, soap, and baked goods. The Trinity Youth Group will also serve coffee and donuts from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit facebook.com/vintagechicksandfeed.

