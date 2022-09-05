Lee County Fair announces winners of the Junior Show

The Lee County Fair and Lee County Extensions Office released the results of the Junior Show departments. The results include the winners in the shows classes, Grand Champions, and Born and Bred categories.
The first place winners of the Junior Show are as follows:
Beef
Angus Purebred: Summer Yearling Heifer: Brayden D. Rapp; Junior Yearling Heifer: Jaxon Alderks; Steer born after Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021: Ava Faber
All Other Breeds Purebred: Senior Heifer Calf: Brayden D. Rapp; Summer Yearling Heifer: Ava Faber; Steer born after Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021: Robbie L. Thurow and Joseph T. Thurow
Hereford Purebred: Senior Heifer calf: Carly Taylor; Summer Yearling Heifer: Austin W. Taylor; Junior Yearling Heifer: Cody Taylor; Steer born after Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021: Landon M. Sawin; Junior Calf born 2022: Robbie L. Thurow
Shorthorn Purebred: Junior Yearling Heifer: Joseph T. Thurow; Cow shown with calf: Robbie L. Thurow
Crosses, Junior Yearling Heifer: Blake Goodbred; Senior Yearling Heifer: Brooke J. Ewald; Steer born after Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021: Blake Goodbred, Reagan Hueber, Evan Kosick, and Deborah Smice
Market Heifer: Anna Cyrocki;
Bucket Calf Class: Hank Hickey;
Grand Champion, Overall Steer: Reagan Hueb; Overall Female: Jaxon Alderks; Born and bred in Lee County: Blake Goodbred and Ava Faber; Angus Female: Jaxon Alderks; Hereford Female: Cody Taylor
Dairy
Registered Holstein: Spring Calf: Anna Marquardt; Winter Calf: Anna Marquardt; Three Year Cow: Layla R. Obrien; Aged Cow: Layla R. Obrien
Registered Other Breeds: Spring Calf: Faith Marquardt; Winter Calf: Ava Faber; Fall Calf: Ava Faber; Summer Yearling: Faith Marquardt; Spring Yearling: Ava Faber; Winter Yearling: Layla R Obrien; Aged Cow: Layla R Obrien
Grand Champion: Junior Overall: Ava Faber; Senior Overall: Layla R. Obrien
Sheep
Dorper: Ram Lamb: Brooke J. Ewald
Montadale: Ewe Lamb: Brandon Dismore; Pair of Ewe Lambs: Brandon Dismore
Southdown: Yearling Ewes: Amanda Headon; Ewe Lamb: Brooke J. Ewald and Amanda Headon; Pair of Ewe Lambs: Amanda Headon; Breeding Pen of Three: Amanda Headon; Flock: Amanda Headon
Other Breeds: Ram Lamb: Dylan E. Etes; Pair of Ram Lambs: Amanda Headon; Yearling Ewe: Amanda Headon; Ewe Lamb: Madison Bend; Pair of Ewe Lambs: Madison Bend; Breeding Pair of Three: Amanda Headon; Flock: Amanda Headon
Commercial: Yearling Ewe: Samantha Koper; Ewe Lambs: Samantha Koper; Pair of Ewe Lambs: Brooke J. Ewald
Market Lamb: Light Weight: Greyson G. Henkel and Blakelynn E. Swanson; Medium Weight: Zach Morrow; Pair of Market Lambs: Zach Morrow
Grand Champion: Ram: Amanda Headon; Ewe: Amanda Headon; Market Lamb: Zach Morrow
Swine
Yorkshire, Gilt: Lexi A. Lichty; Pair of gilts: Eralynn Wiltfang; Barrow: Drake Prestegaard
Chester White: Gilt: Drake Prestegaard; Barrow: Drake Prestegaard
Duroc: Gilt: Payton Hueber and Emma Gillette; Pair of Gilts: Maxx Wiltfang; Pair of Barrows: Eralynn Wiltfang; Single Barrow Class A: Hannah Seaworth; Single Barrow Class B: Lexi A. Lichty
Hampshire: Gilt: Reagan Hueber; Barrow: Blake Goodbred
Spotted Poland: Barrow: Tyler Hall
Other Breeds: Barrow: Audra Marincic; Crossbred Barrows: Blake Frisbie; Crossbred Barrows B: Blake Goodbred; Crossbred Barrows C: Drake Prestegaard
Class No. Crossbred: Pair of Market Gilts: Kate A. Viall; Pair of Market Barrows: Brayden W. Goodbred; Born and Bred: Tyler Hall; Crossbred Breeding Gilt A: Payton Hueber; Crossbred Breeding Gilt B: Reagan Hueber; Single Market Gilt A: Blake Goodbred; Single Market Gilt B: Gwen B. Hall; Berkshire Gilt: Lexi A. Lichty; Berkshire Barrow: Ayden Alderks
Grand Champion: Purebred Gilt: Reagan Hueber; Barrow Overall: Tyler Hall; Pr. of Barrows: Brayden W. Goodbred; XBR Breeding Gilt: Reagan Hueber; Market Gilt: Gwen B. Hall
Poultry
1-year-old: Light Breed, egg production two to three pullets: Kate Vallaro; Heavy Breed, egg production two to three pullets: Kate Vallaro; Meat Type Two cockerles (cornish): Everett Hickey; Meat Type Two cockerles (other): Kate A. Viall; Domestic Specialty Bantam: Shane Skotnik; Domestic Specialty, all other: Jacob Warrenfeltz; Egg Display, One dozen: Barbara E. Palmer and Shane Skotnik; Ducks, One pair: Rylan D. McNinch; Turkeys, One pair: Samuel Warrenfeltz
2-year-old: Light Breed, egg production two to three pullets: Kate A. Viall; Heavy Breed, egg production two to three pullets: Kate A. Viall; Domestic Specialty, Bantam: Kate Vallaro; Domestic Specialty, all other: Jacob Warrenfeltz
Rabbit
Californian: Junior Buck under six months: Barbara E. Palmer; Junior Doe under six months: Barbara E. Palmer; Buck six to eight months: Ali Danekas; Doe six to eight months: Ali Danekas; Senior Buck over six months: Ali Danekas; Senior Doe over eight months: Barbara E. Palmer
New Zealand: Junior Buck under six months: Tessa Bruns; Junior Doe under six months: Harper Bruns; Senior Buck over six months: Harper Bruns; Senior Doe over eight months: Ali Danekas
All Other Breeds: Buck six to eight months: Barbara E. Palmer; Doe six to eight months: Barbara E. Palmer; Senior Buck over eight months: Ali Danekas; Junior Buck under six months: Brysen J. Full; Junior Doe under six months: Brysen J. Full; Senior Buck over six months: Barbara E. Palmer; Senior Doe over six months: Gage Lopez
Mini Lop: Junior Buck under six months: Brooke R. Barshinger; Junior Doe under six months: Gracie Williams; Senior Buck over six months: Gracie Williams; Senior Doe over six months: Gracie Williams
Mini Rex: Junior Buck under six months: Ali Danekas; Junior Doe under six months: Ali Danekas; Senior Buck over six months: Ali Danekas; Senior Doe over six months: Lillian Dyer
Meat Pen: Pen of Three: Tessa Bruns; Single Fryer: Jacob Warrenfeltz
Crops
Corn: Ethan A. Pratt; Soybeans: Ethan A. Pratt
Visual Arts
Junior Division: Paper: Amaya K. VanQuathem; Fiber: Grace Conderman; Clay: Lauren Wagner; Wood: Amaya K. VanQuathem; Chalk, Carbon, and Pigment: Morgan Kresier; Glass and Plastic: Lauren Wagner; Metal: Amaya K. VanQuathem; Nature: Morgan Kresier; Computer Generated Art: Kate A. Viall; Heritage Arts: Amaya K. VanQuathem; Scrapbooking: Taylyr McNinch; Foods Decorating Intermediate: Isabelle M. Klein
Senior Division: Clay: Rachel K. McCormick; Chalk, Carbon, and Pigment: Claire E. Freeman; Glass and Plastic: Aaron Conderman; Metal: Aaron Conderman; Nature: Aaron Conderman; Scrapbooking: Emily Conderman; Food Decorating Advanced: Emily R. Sachs; Food Decorating Master: Ava G. Prior
Mechanical Sciences
Aerospace, Model Rocketry: Nolan Johnson; Aerospace Display: Claire E. Freeman
Electricity. Electricity One: Michael Dallam
Small Engines: Small Engine Display: Morgan Kresier; Small Engine Makeover: Henry A. Klein
Tractor: Beginning Tractor Care: Gage Lopez
Woodworking: One: Grace Conderman; Two: Brysen J. Full; Three: Nolan Johnson; Four: Henry A. Klein
Horse
Halter Classes: Miniature: Caroline Montgomery; 56 inches and under: Samantha Koper; Mare over 56 inches: Lane McKenna; Gelding over 56 inches: Lucas Odle; Aged Horse: Bethany Odle; Junior Showmanship ages eight to 11: Mairin Meyers; Junior Showmanship ages 12 to 14: Abby Milligan; Senior Showmanship ages 15 and up: Ava M. Paris
Performance Classes: Walk-Trot for Beginners: Melanie S. Zimmerman; Pony Horsemanship: Samantha Koper; Junior Western Horsemanship: Alyse Rogers; Senior Western Horsemanship: Ava M. Paris; Junior Open Pleasure: Alyse Rogers; Senior Open Pleasure: Abby Milligan; Command: Bethany Odle; Senior English Horsemanship: Ava M. Paris; Junior Bareback Horsemanship: Bethany Odle; Senior Bareback Horsemanship: Ava M. Paris; Harness Horsemanship: Autry B. Prior
Novelty and Speed Classes: Senior Trail Class: Samantha Koper; Junior Trail Class: Alyse Rogers; Junior Costume Class: Melanie S. Zimmerman; Senior Costume Class: Ava M. Paris; Junior Egg and Spoon: Bethany Odle; Senior Egg and Spoon: Ava M. Paris; Junior Pole Bending: Bethany Odle; Senior Pole Bending: Ava M. Paris; Junior Barrel Race: Dorothy Steele; Senior Barrel Race: Ava M. Paris; Junior Flag Race: Melanie S. Zimmerman; Senior Flag Race: Lucas Odle; Junior Plug Race: Melanie S. Zimmerman; Senior Plug Race: Lucas Odle
Goats
Dairy: Does, Milking Yearling: Taylyr McNinch; Does, Yearling Dry: Shane Skotnik; Kids, Does born 2022: Brysen J. Full; Kids, Wether born 2022: Brysen J. Full; Mother and Daughter: Taylyr McNinch
Pygmy: Aged Does: Mairin Meyers; Does, two to three-years-old: Mairin Meyers; Kids, Does born 2022: Emma Dinges; Wether born 2021 or earlier: Mairin Meyers; Mother and Daughter Pygmy Goats: Emma Dinges
Meat: Wether born 2022: Tate Sundberg; Kids, Does born 2022: Lucas K. Thurow; Does born 2021: Jackson D. Prior; Does ages two years and older: Ava G. Prior; Mother and Daughter: Allie D. Prior
Grand Champion: Dairy: Shane Skotnik; Dairy Kid: Ava G. Prior; Pygmy: Mairin Meyers
Cats
Long Hair: Female: Allie D. Prior; Male: Claire E. Freeman; Grand Champion: Allie D. Prior
Short Hair: Male: Jackson D. Prior; Grand Champion: Jackson D. Prior