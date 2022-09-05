Lee County Fair announces winners of the Junior Show

The Lee County Fair and Lee County Extensions Office released the results of the Junior Show departments. The results include the winners in the shows classes, Grand Champions, and Born and Bred categories.

The first place winners of the Junior Show are as follows:

Beef

Angus Purebred: Summer Yearling Heifer: Brayden D. Rapp; Junior Yearling Heifer: Jaxon Alderks; Steer born after Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021: Ava Faber

All Other Breeds Purebred: Senior Heifer Calf: Brayden D. Rapp; Summer Yearling Heifer: Ava Faber; Steer born after Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021: Robbie L. Thurow and Joseph T. Thurow

Hereford Purebred: Senior Heifer calf: Carly Taylor; Summer Yearling Heifer: Austin W. Taylor; Junior Yearling Heifer: Cody Taylor; Steer born after Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021: Landon M. Sawin; Junior Calf born 2022: Robbie L. Thurow

Shorthorn Purebred: Junior Yearling Heifer: Joseph T. Thurow; Cow shown with calf: Robbie L. Thurow

Crosses, Junior Yearling Heifer: Blake Goodbred; Senior Yearling Heifer: Brooke J. Ewald; Steer born after Friday, Jan. 1, of 2021: Blake Goodbred, Reagan Hueber, Evan Kosick, and Deborah Smice

Market Heifer: Anna Cyrocki;

Bucket Calf Class: Hank Hickey;

Grand Champion, Overall Steer: Reagan Hueb; Overall Female: Jaxon Alderks; Born and bred in Lee County: Blake Goodbred and Ava Faber; Angus Female: Jaxon Alderks; Hereford Female: Cody Taylor

Dairy

Registered Holstein: Spring Calf: Anna Marquardt; Winter Calf: Anna Marquardt; Three Year Cow: Layla R. Obrien; Aged Cow: Layla R. Obrien

Registered Other Breeds: Spring Calf: Faith Marquardt; Winter Calf: Ava Faber; Fall Calf: Ava Faber; Summer Yearling: Faith Marquardt; Spring Yearling: Ava Faber; Winter Yearling: Layla R Obrien; Aged Cow: Layla R Obrien

Grand Champion: Junior Overall: Ava Faber; Senior Overall: Layla R. Obrien

Sheep

Dorper: Ram Lamb: Brooke J. Ewald

Montadale: Ewe Lamb: Brandon Dismore; Pair of Ewe Lambs: Brandon Dismore

Southdown: Yearling Ewes: Amanda Headon; Ewe Lamb: Brooke J. Ewald and Amanda Headon; Pair of Ewe Lambs: Amanda Headon; Breeding Pen of Three: Amanda Headon; Flock: Amanda Headon

Other Breeds: Ram Lamb: Dylan E. Etes; Pair of Ram Lambs: Amanda Headon; Yearling Ewe: Amanda Headon; Ewe Lamb: Madison Bend; Pair of Ewe Lambs: Madison Bend; Breeding Pair of Three: Amanda Headon; Flock: Amanda Headon

Commercial: Yearling Ewe: Samantha Koper; Ewe Lambs: Samantha Koper; Pair of Ewe Lambs: Brooke J. Ewald

Market Lamb: Light Weight: Greyson G. Henkel and Blakelynn E. Swanson; Medium Weight: Zach Morrow; Pair of Market Lambs: Zach Morrow

Grand Champion: Ram: Amanda Headon; Ewe: Amanda Headon; Market Lamb: Zach Morrow

Swine

Yorkshire, Gilt: Lexi A. Lichty; Pair of gilts: Eralynn Wiltfang; Barrow: Drake Prestegaard

Chester White: Gilt: Drake Prestegaard; Barrow: Drake Prestegaard

Duroc: Gilt: Payton Hueber and Emma Gillette; Pair of Gilts: Maxx Wiltfang; Pair of Barrows: Eralynn Wiltfang; Single Barrow Class A: Hannah Seaworth; Single Barrow Class B: Lexi A. Lichty

Hampshire: Gilt: Reagan Hueber; Barrow: Blake Goodbred

Spotted Poland: Barrow: Tyler Hall

Other Breeds: Barrow: Audra Marincic; Crossbred Barrows: Blake Frisbie; Crossbred Barrows B: Blake Goodbred; Crossbred Barrows C: Drake Prestegaard

Class No. Crossbred: Pair of Market Gilts: Kate A. Viall; Pair of Market Barrows: Brayden W. Goodbred; Born and Bred: Tyler Hall; Crossbred Breeding Gilt A: Payton Hueber; Crossbred Breeding Gilt B: Reagan Hueber; Single Market Gilt A: Blake Goodbred; Single Market Gilt B: Gwen B. Hall; Berkshire Gilt: Lexi A. Lichty; Berkshire Barrow: Ayden Alderks

Grand Champion: Purebred Gilt: Reagan Hueber; Barrow Overall: Tyler Hall; Pr. of Barrows: Brayden W. Goodbred; XBR Breeding Gilt: Reagan Hueber; Market Gilt: Gwen B. Hall

Poultry

1-year-old: Light Breed, egg production two to three pullets: Kate Vallaro; Heavy Breed, egg production two to three pullets: Kate Vallaro; Meat Type Two cockerles (cornish): Everett Hickey; Meat Type Two cockerles (other): Kate A. Viall; Domestic Specialty Bantam: Shane Skotnik; Domestic Specialty, all other: Jacob Warrenfeltz; Egg Display, One dozen: Barbara E. Palmer and Shane Skotnik; Ducks, One pair: Rylan D. McNinch; Turkeys, One pair: Samuel Warrenfeltz

2-year-old: Light Breed, egg production two to three pullets: Kate A. Viall; Heavy Breed, egg production two to three pullets: Kate A. Viall; Domestic Specialty, Bantam: Kate Vallaro; Domestic Specialty, all other: Jacob Warrenfeltz

Rabbit

Californian: Junior Buck under six months: Barbara E. Palmer; Junior Doe under six months: Barbara E. Palmer; Buck six to eight months: Ali Danekas; Doe six to eight months: Ali Danekas; Senior Buck over six months: Ali Danekas; Senior Doe over eight months: Barbara E. Palmer

New Zealand: Junior Buck under six months: Tessa Bruns; Junior Doe under six months: Harper Bruns; Senior Buck over six months: Harper Bruns; Senior Doe over eight months: Ali Danekas

All Other Breeds: Buck six to eight months: Barbara E. Palmer; Doe six to eight months: Barbara E. Palmer; Senior Buck over eight months: Ali Danekas; Junior Buck under six months: Brysen J. Full; Junior Doe under six months: Brysen J. Full; Senior Buck over six months: Barbara E. Palmer; Senior Doe over six months: Gage Lopez

Mini Lop: Junior Buck under six months: Brooke R. Barshinger; Junior Doe under six months: Gracie Williams; Senior Buck over six months: Gracie Williams; Senior Doe over six months: Gracie Williams

Mini Rex: Junior Buck under six months: Ali Danekas; Junior Doe under six months: Ali Danekas; Senior Buck over six months: Ali Danekas; Senior Doe over six months: Lillian Dyer

Meat Pen: Pen of Three: Tessa Bruns; Single Fryer: Jacob Warrenfeltz

Crops

Corn: Ethan A. Pratt; Soybeans: Ethan A. Pratt

Visual Arts

Junior Division: Paper: Amaya K. VanQuathem; Fiber: Grace Conderman; Clay: Lauren Wagner; Wood: Amaya K. VanQuathem; Chalk, Carbon, and Pigment: Morgan Kresier; Glass and Plastic: Lauren Wagner; Metal: Amaya K. VanQuathem; Nature: Morgan Kresier; Computer Generated Art: Kate A. Viall; Heritage Arts: Amaya K. VanQuathem; Scrapbooking: Taylyr McNinch; Foods Decorating Intermediate: Isabelle M. Klein

Senior Division: Clay: Rachel K. McCormick; Chalk, Carbon, and Pigment: Claire E. Freeman; Glass and Plastic: Aaron Conderman; Metal: Aaron Conderman; Nature: Aaron Conderman; Scrapbooking: Emily Conderman; Food Decorating Advanced: Emily R. Sachs; Food Decorating Master: Ava G. Prior

Mechanical Sciences

Aerospace, Model Rocketry: Nolan Johnson; Aerospace Display: Claire E. Freeman

Electricity. Electricity One: Michael Dallam

Small Engines: Small Engine Display: Morgan Kresier; Small Engine Makeover: Henry A. Klein

Tractor: Beginning Tractor Care: Gage Lopez

Woodworking: One: Grace Conderman; Two: Brysen J. Full; Three: Nolan Johnson; Four: Henry A. Klein

Horse

Halter Classes: Miniature: Caroline Montgomery; 56 inches and under: Samantha Koper; Mare over 56 inches: Lane McKenna; Gelding over 56 inches: Lucas Odle; Aged Horse: Bethany Odle; Junior Showmanship ages eight to 11: Mairin Meyers; Junior Showmanship ages 12 to 14: Abby Milligan; Senior Showmanship ages 15 and up: Ava M. Paris

Performance Classes: Walk-Trot for Beginners: Melanie S. Zimmerman; Pony Horsemanship: Samantha Koper; Junior Western Horsemanship: Alyse Rogers; Senior Western Horsemanship: Ava M. Paris; Junior Open Pleasure: Alyse Rogers; Senior Open Pleasure: Abby Milligan; Command: Bethany Odle; Senior English Horsemanship: Ava M. Paris; Junior Bareback Horsemanship: Bethany Odle; Senior Bareback Horsemanship: Ava M. Paris; Harness Horsemanship: Autry B. Prior

Novelty and Speed Classes: Senior Trail Class: Samantha Koper; Junior Trail Class: Alyse Rogers; Junior Costume Class: Melanie S. Zimmerman; Senior Costume Class: Ava M. Paris; Junior Egg and Spoon: Bethany Odle; Senior Egg and Spoon: Ava M. Paris; Junior Pole Bending: Bethany Odle; Senior Pole Bending: Ava M. Paris; Junior Barrel Race: Dorothy Steele; Senior Barrel Race: Ava M. Paris; Junior Flag Race: Melanie S. Zimmerman; Senior Flag Race: Lucas Odle; Junior Plug Race: Melanie S. Zimmerman; Senior Plug Race: Lucas Odle

Goats

Dairy: Does, Milking Yearling: Taylyr McNinch; Does, Yearling Dry: Shane Skotnik; Kids, Does born 2022: Brysen J. Full; Kids, Wether born 2022: Brysen J. Full; Mother and Daughter: Taylyr McNinch

Pygmy: Aged Does: Mairin Meyers; Does, two to three-years-old: Mairin Meyers; Kids, Does born 2022: Emma Dinges; Wether born 2021 or earlier: Mairin Meyers; Mother and Daughter Pygmy Goats: Emma Dinges

Meat: Wether born 2022: Tate Sundberg; Kids, Does born 2022: Lucas K. Thurow; Does born 2021: Jackson D. Prior; Does ages two years and older: Ava G. Prior; Mother and Daughter: Allie D. Prior

Grand Champion: Dairy: Shane Skotnik; Dairy Kid: Ava G. Prior; Pygmy: Mairin Meyers

Cats

Long Hair: Female: Allie D. Prior; Male: Claire E. Freeman; Grand Champion: Allie D. Prior

Short Hair: Male: Jackson D. Prior; Grand Champion: Jackson D. Prior