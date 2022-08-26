SVACC holding drive-thru job fair Sept. 21 in Sterling

STERLING - The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and BEST Inc. will host a drive-thru job fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Sterling BEST Inc. office, 2605 Woodlawn Road.

Job seekers will be able to drive up, receive a packet of information on job openings in the area, and other resource information without leaving their vehicles.

Participating businesses are asked to make 150 copies of fliers for their job openings and drop them off no later than Sept. 12 at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Locust St.

For more information, call SVACC Executive Director Kris Noble at 815-625-2400 or Tammy Nehrkorn of BEST, Inc. at 815-625-9648, ext. 104.