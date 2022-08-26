August 26, 2022
Sauk Valley
SVACC holding drive-thru job fair Sept. 21 in Sterling

By Shaw Local News Network

From left, Roger Anderson and Shelley Zinke of BEST Inc , Kris Noble, executive director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, and Becky Eberly, chamber ambassador from Sterling Federal Bank take part in the drive-thru job fair on Aug. 11, 2021, at the Northland Mall in Sterling. The next drive-thru job fair will be Sept. 21 at the BEST Inc. office. (Contributed by Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

STERLING - The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and BEST Inc. will host a drive-thru job fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Sterling BEST Inc. office, 2605 Woodlawn Road.

Job seekers will be able to drive up, receive a packet of information on job openings in the area, and other resource information without leaving their vehicles.

Participating businesses are asked to make 150 copies of fliers for their job openings and drop them off no later than Sept. 12 at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Locust St.

For more information, call SVACC Executive Director Kris Noble at 815-625-2400 or Tammy Nehrkorn of BEST, Inc. at 815-625-9648, ext. 104.

