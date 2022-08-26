August 26, 2022
Sauk Valley
Art in the Park Sculpture Walk returns to Rock Falls’ RB&W Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Revelers watch the Jaycees fireworks show from RB&W Park in Rock Falls in a file photo from July. The park's newest sculptures will be installed starting on Monday, with an official celebration on Sept. 1. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

ROCK FALLS- Rock Falls Tourism will host the fifth annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk and Outdoor Art Gallery from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St.

Admission to the sculpture walk is free.

The sculpture walk will feature eight new sculptures that are being installed starting Monday. The sculptures will join two permanent sculptures, “Nemesis” and “Apparition Schmoosh,” already installed at the park.

The artists of some of the sculptures will be at the walk.

Attendees will be able to shop and browse at the Outdoor Art Gallery, and listen to the Rock River Jazz Band. Food vendors will be on hand.

For more information, email director@visitrockfalls.com or call 815-622-1106.

