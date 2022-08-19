Department of Corrections hosting online and in-person employment workshop on Tuesday

GALESBURG — The Illinois Department of Corrections will host an online and in-person employment workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at The Hub, 143 E. Main St.
IDOC is seeking to hire correctional officers, nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers, and more. There are currently job opportunities at more than 30 statewide IDOC locations, including the Dixon Correctional Center.
The event will teach attendees about the department’s application process. There will be a question and answer session after the presentation. IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.
Email idocjobs@illinois.gov for more information.
IDOC recruiters will also be on-site to meet with prospective applicants later this month at the following events:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Law Enforcement Expo at the Martin Luther King Health Center Auditorium, 2535 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago.
- Friday, Aug. 26, through Monday, Sept. 5, in the Expo Building at the DuQuoin State Fair, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin.
- 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congressman Bill Foster’s Hiring Fair at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.
- 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 8, at Representatives Hirschauer and Moeller, Senator Castro, and Villa IDES Job Fair at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Law Enforcement Expo at Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee.
- 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Jobs Plus Job Fair in the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Piotrowski Job Fair at Piotrowski Community Park, 4247 W. 31st St., Chicago.
- 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the IDES and American Job Center Job Fair at the American Job Center, 500 42nd St., Rock Island.