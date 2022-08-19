Department of Corrections hosting online and in-person employment workshop on Tuesday

GALESBURG — The Illinois Department of Corrections will host an online and in-person employment workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at The Hub, 143 E. Main St.

IDOC is seeking to hire correctional officers, nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers, and more. There are currently job opportunities at more than 30 statewide IDOC locations, including the Dixon Correctional Center.

The event will teach attendees about the department’s application process. There will be a question and answer session after the presentation. IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.

Email idocjobs@illinois.gov for more information.

IDOC recruiters will also be on-site to meet with prospective applicants later this month at the following events: