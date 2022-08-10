Graphgan to be raffled off for mural restoration in Sterling

STERLING- Sterling Main Street will begin selling tickets to raffle off a Kokopelli graphgan, created by artist Olga Torres.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards helping to pay artist Robert Valdez for the restoration of his mural “Adelante”, located on Main Street in Sterling. The restoration of the mural is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 16.

A graphagan is an afghan with a design or photo that is stitched onto a graph design located on the afghan.

Raffle tickets will cost $2 for one ticket of $10 for six tickets. Tickets can be purchased at Primitive Frills, 7 E. Third St., or Thursdays at the Pop up Market in Dale Park.

A live drawing of the winning raffle ticket will be held on Facebook. The date of the drawing will be announced on the Primitive Frills Facebook page or on Primitive Frills owner Sonia Robinson’s personal Facebook page.