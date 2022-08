OREGON- The Serenity Shed, 113 N. Third St., will be offering a barn quilt class from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds go to Serenity Home and Hospice.

Participants will be able to create and paint a barn quilt design. There will be several designs for attendees to choose from. The class will cost $55 to attend.

To reserve a spot, call Cathy or Denise at 815-732-2499.