Jay’s Drive-In keeps the vibe of the 1950s car hop alive

OREGON – Amy and Michael Ortiz are keeping the legacy of the car hop alive.

The couple purchased Jay’s Drive-In, a 1950s-themed car hop located on Washington Street in Oregon.

To make sure they got it right, the relied on the previous owners – Terry and Vicky Wilkens – who are staying on as staff.

“Vicky and Terry have been training us for this entire process,” Amy Ortiz said. “They’ve been wonderful in helping us keep on their legacy of Jay’s.”

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is closed on Monday.

“We’re keeping the same menu,” she said. “Nothing is changing. We’re just working on getting some stuff from vendors.”

“We are planning to do a lot more events at Jay’s,” Ortiz said, noting that they also purchased the lot behind Jay’s Drive-In. Halloween parties and Easter egg hunts are potential future events, and the Ortizes also are looking to add a live acoustic music night to the list of offerings.

“We’re very excited to be part of the Oregon community,” Ortiz said.