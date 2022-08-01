Franklin Grove’s Living History Antique Equipment Association show to celebrate 42 years

FRANKLIN GROVE — Bill Wragg of Polo, a charter member of the Living History Antique Equipment Association, will be the honoree when the group celebrates 42 years with a show on Aug. 6 and 7 in Franklin Grove.

The event is free, though donations will be accepted. Parades will be held both days at 1:30 p.m.

In addition to the displays, demonstrations and raffle, there will be a tractor parade at 4:30 p.m. Saturday that goes from the tractor grounds, through town to the Meadows of Franklin Grove parking lot and back.

For kids 12 and younger, both days will feature the straw scramble for coins at 11 a.m. and the potato pickup at 11:30. There will also be a petting zoo, a corn box to play in, an inflatable play area, and the chance to drive a tractor under supervision of an association member.

For more information, call 815-535-1688.