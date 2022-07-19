Orders being taken for Monday’s Pork Broil and Corn Boil in Sterling

STERLING – Orders are being taken for the annual Rotary Pork Broil and Corn Boil, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Sterling Marketplace, on West Second Street behind Twin City Farmer’s Market, rain or shine.

Drive-ups also are welcome, no order needed.

Lunch cost $10 and include a pork chop sandwich, two ears of corn, chips, cookie and a water.

Orders of five meals or more can be picked up in the express lane; orders of 10 or more can be delivered.

For those larger orders, forms, available on various Facebook pages, including Frantz Manufacturing, must be filled out and returned, or made by phone, by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Advance payment is preferred; cash, credit, Venmo or checks will be accepted.

Call 815-441-3679 or email jgvozdjak@frantz-mfg.com to place an order.

The Sterling Noon Rotary and Rock Falls Rotary are hosting; proceeds benefit their projects.