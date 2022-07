FULTON- State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, will hold traveling office hours from 1 to 3 p.m. July 21 at Journey Well Therapy and Coaching, 408 11th Ave.

Residents can talk about concerns, offer suggestions or make other comments related to state government with McCombie or a member of her staff.

Call 815-632-7384 to schedule an appointment; walk-ins also are welcome.