July 07, 2022
Sauk Valley
Woodlawn Dance Academy begins registration on July 30

By Shaw Local News Network
Janelle Gomez, Kaydence Larson, Marisa Salmon, Taylor Brown and Faith Garza perform their ballet dance, “Graduation” at Woodlawn Dance Academy’s 2022 recital, “School of Dance.” (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING — Registration for Woodlawn Dance Academy opens July 30 and runs through Labor Day. Call 815-626-4278 to inquire.

Students are encouraged to register early, because classes fill early. Dance instruction includes creative movement, ballet, tap, hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, pointe and musical theater.

The dance academy is part of Woodlawn Arts Academy, an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties and is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Trust.

