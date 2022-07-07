Whiteside County Fair now accepting entries

MORRISON - Entries are now being accepted for the 151st annual Whiteside County Fair, which will run from Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Saturday, Aug. 20.

The fair will no longer publish premium books. The pages will be available online at www.whitesidecountyfair.org under the “Entries/Premiums” tab. More than $119,000 in premiums will be offered in prize money to the winners in some 1,500 classifications.

The fair will accept Visa and MasterCard for entry and ticket purchases. Participants will be able to print the entry form and fill it out. Entries must be delivered to the fair secretary’s office no later than the week prior to the fair or mailed to P.O. Box 88, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison.

For more information, visit www.whitesidecountyfair.org.