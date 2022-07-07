July 07, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Whiteside County Fair now accepting entries

By Shaw Local News Network

“Pigwee Herman” soars over a jump during the pig races at the Whiteside County Fair. The All-Star Barnyard Review of Tampa, Florida brought a menagerie of animals to entertain visitors at the fair. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

MORRISON - Entries are now being accepted for the 151st annual Whiteside County Fair, which will run from Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Saturday, Aug. 20.

The fair will no longer publish premium books. The pages will be available online at www.whitesidecountyfair.org under the “Entries/Premiums” tab. More than $119,000 in premiums will be offered in prize money to the winners in some 1,500 classifications.

The fair will accept Visa and MasterCard for entry and ticket purchases. Participants will be able to print the entry form and fill it out. Entries must be delivered to the fair secretary’s office no later than the week prior to the fair or mailed to P.O. Box 88, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison.

For more information, visit www.whitesidecountyfair.org.

SVM Community BriefsMorrison