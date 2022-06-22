SVACC annual Steak Fry in the Country tickets available

STERLING — The 37th Steak Fry in the Country will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at Ted Jacobs Farm, 6700 Hickory Hills Road, Rock Falls.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber office, 211 Locust St., Sterling, from a member of the its agribusiness committee, or at www.saukvalleyareachamber.com/events.

The event allows the community to gather and celebrate agriculture in Sauk Valley and raise funds for scholarships. and other educational activities, such as Ag in the Classroom and Whiteside County 4H. Desserts made by members of the organizing committee will be auctioned.

The 2022-23 scholarship recipients that will be recognized are Delana Erbsen, Calin Gaulrapp, Kaydence Coulthard, Connor Sandrock, Paul Sturtevant, Matthew Megli, Wyatt Wessel, Lane Near, and Thomas Dauphin.