Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society to host Burma Shave event

DIXON – The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society will host a program on Burma Shave provided by Don Dinges that will be 7 p.m. June 27 at the 113 S. Hennepin Ave., headquarters.

“Rhymes Along the Road: the History of the Burma Shave Co.” is free and open to the public.

Burma Shave was a brushless shaving cream business created in 1925. It put some of its first advertising road signs in Illinois around Sublette.

Dinges is a resident of Sublette, the former president of the Farmer’s State Bank and is currently the economic development coordinator for the town.

The Historical and Geneological library is handicap accessible. Parking for the library is located across the street.

For information on the event, contact Carol Chandler at 815-994-2030.