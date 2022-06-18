CGH Health Foundation to host dementia forum

STERLING - CGH Health Foundation will be providing a community forum on dementia at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

Attendees will be able to meet with exhibitors from more than 10 area agencies that have a focus on dementia.

CGH neurologist Preeti Joseph will provide a presentation on the types of dementia, as well as their testing for and treatment of.

Joe Landmichl, manager of Education & Community Volunteers for the Alzheimer’s Association, will have a presentation on the resources available on dementia. Landmichl will lead an interactive session with attendees to find out what barriers and gaps families are experiencing in caring for those with dementia.

A separate activity for persons with dementia will be provided so caretakers can attend the forum discussion.

CGH Health Foundation is devoting this year to raising awareness about dementia. The foundation is trying to coordinate support groups in towns served by CGH Medical Center.

To register, visit www.cghmc.com/forum. For more information, contact Joan Hermes at 815-625-0400, ext. 5672 or joan.hermes@cghmc.com.