June 08, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Neverly Brothers will bring 1950s, 1960s rock to Mt. Morris Band Shell

By Shaw Local News Network

The Neverly Brothers will perform on Friday, June 10 in the first concert of the Mt. Morris Jamboree series. (Photo supplied)

MT. MORRIS — The Neverly Brothers, a rock’n’roll tribute band, will perform 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Campus Band Shell, at the intersection of Front Street and Welsey Avenue. The concert is free.

If weather forces the concert indoors, it will be at the Pinecrest Grove Community Center, 500 Evergreen Lane.

The Neverly Brothers first set will be from the pioneering days of the 1950s rock, while the second set will feature songs from the 1960s British invasion.

Concessions will be served at concert and be provided by the Let Freedom Ring committee. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

