Rosbrook Studio Annual Street Fair will be June 11

DIXON — The Rosbrook Studio Art and Music Venue of Dixon will be hosting its ninth annual street fair from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the 100 Block of S. Peoria Ave.

The street fair will serve as a fundraiser to help Rosbrook Studio keep its doors open and continue creating music and art with the community. Donations will be accepted at the street fair’s entrance.

More than 50 musicians will perform on the Rosbrook sound stage.

There will be arts and craft vendors, 50/50 drawing and food and beverages by Patio’s, Mama Cimino’s, Dairy Mart Plus, and Dairy Delight. This year’s street fair will also feature the return of a skate boarding demo complete with ramps and rails.



