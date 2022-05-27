Tampico United Methodist Church hosting Ukraine charity events

TAMPICO- The Tampico United Methodist Church, 202 S. Lincoln St., Tampico, will be hosting a parish-wide rummage sale from Thursday, June 23 to Saturday, June 25. All proceeds from the rummage sale will go towards the church’s next upcoming rice meal project.

Tampico United Methodist Church recently has been hosting community wide efforts to assemble and package 1,000 rice meals to ship to Ukraine through Food for the Poor, a nonprofit organization that provides food, medicine and shelter to the poor. Volunteers from Tampico United Methodist Church, Harmon United Methodist Church, Hume Happy Hustlers 4H club, St. Mary Church and other community members worked together at a three-day assembly event in March. Tampico United Methodist Church’s goal is to make 3,000 rice meal kits at the next assembly event.