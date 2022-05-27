Registration ongoing for Bureau and Lee County Farm Bureaus golf outing

AMBOY – The Bureau and Lee County Farm Bureaus will co-host the 13th annual Golf Outing beginning at 9 a.m on Thursday, June 23 at Spring Creek Golf Course, 286 Spring Creek Drive, Spring Valley. The registration deadline is June 3. Participants will still be able to register after the deadline if space is available.

The outing will benefit Ag in the Classroom programs, which provides free agriculture materials, presentations and resources to local teachers and classrooms in Bureau and Lee counties to teach agricultural awareness to local students.

Team fees are $250 for basic, $275 for super and $300 for premium. Registration includes 18-holes of golf, a half cart and lunch. Lunch will be provided by COUNTRY Financial and served to all teams during the event. Sponsorship packages are available for those who would like to support the event but do not play golf.

For more information, contact the Lee County Farm Bureau at 815-857-3531 or leecfb@comcast.net.