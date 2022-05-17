Red Cross to host two blood donations in Whiteside County

The Red Cross will he holding two blood drives in Whiteside County:

Noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road, Morrison.

9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at the Sterling YMCA, 2505 Avenue E, Sterling.

Those who donate by May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice. Donors will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight.

Donors who come to give between May 20 and May 31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.