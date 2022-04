DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College will host a reception for the opening of the 2022 Faculty and Staff Art Exhibit from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 on the second floor art gallery of the Sauk Valley Community College. The opening reception and the exhibit is free and open to the public. The art exhibit will run from Tuesday, May 3 to Wednesday, Aug. 31. For more information, please contact Glenn Bodish at glenn.s.bodish@svcc.edu.