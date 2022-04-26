Polo Student Council to host final blood drive of the school year

POLO- The Polo Student Council will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 28 in the gymnasium at Polo Community High School, 100 S. Union Ave. The blood drive will be the last one held by the student council for the school year.

To donate blood, attendees must call to schedule an appointment. Community members are welcome to walk-in and donate blood. Donors will earn a $10 gift card for their donation. The Red Cross will also donate scholarship funds for every unit of blood that is donated.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-946-3314 or go online at redcrossblood.org.