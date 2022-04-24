Sweet Corn Appreciation Day passes General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, filed House Bill 4766 that passed both houses on April 6 and will make August 1 Sweet Corn Appreciation Day in Illinois.

“Sweet corn was always a favorite of mine! Like millions of others in Illinois, sweet corn reminds us of summer and fun family memories. Whether you purchase it from your grocer or a local farmers market, it would not be possible for us to enjoy it without those who grow it.” said McCombie.

Marty Marr, President of the Illinois Corn Growers Association, applauded the legislation.