WEST CARROLL — West Carroll FFA member Tom Falk placed second at the state FFA Proficiency Awards Day on March 26 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. His focus was on agriculture sales placement. Falk advanced to state after winning both the section and district competition. To compete, each member must have completed at least one year of record keeping, be interviewed by a panel of judges and completed a proficiency application.

