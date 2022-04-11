Novelist William Jablonsky will return to SVCC for literacy night

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College alumnus, novelist and professor William Jablonsky will be reading from his collection of works 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 15 at the Sauk Valley Community College Mathias Theater.

Jablonksy was a student at Sauk Valley Community College during the 1990s and is a professor at Loras College. He published several works of fiction over the years, including “Feral Boy Meets Girl.”

Students from the SVCC Creating Writing II class will join Jablonsky in reading their own creative writing works.

Masks are recommended to wear on campus to attend the event. For questions regarding the literary night, please email Tom Irish, Assistant Professor of English, at thomas.r.irish@svcc.edu.