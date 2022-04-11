Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation to present Arbor Day Festival

SHEFFIELD — The Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation’s Arbor Day Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Hennepin Canal State Park Visitor Center, 16006 East St., Sheffield. Local school children will also have the opportunity to participate in a Coloring Contest. Attendees are encouraged to pack a lunch for a picnic.

Activities during the Arbor Day Festival include:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Rock painting for kids. An all-levels 1- to 3-mile bike ride and hike. David Nowakowski will bring his fishing gear and will be available to answer questions. Nature author Jannifer Powelson will teach how to start a pollinator garden. Barb Wlaskolich will provide activities and project ideas.

10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Kids yoga lead by Rituals Chiropractic and Wellness.

11 a.m.: Arborist Career Day, where Arborist Logan Stine will demonstrate and explain the job of an Arborist.

Noon: Tree planting ceremony

For more information, visit https://www.hennepincanalstateparkfoundation.com/ or email hennepin.clerk@yahoo.com. To participate in the Coloring Contest, email hennepin.clerk@yahoo.com.