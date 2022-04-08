Summer Agricultural Institute applications accepted through May 6

AMBOY - The Summer Agricultural Institute for classroom instructors pre-K to 12 who want to expand their curriculum to include agriculture, is now accepting applicants. This year’s dates for the session offered in Bureau County are Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10. The cost for the class is $100 (or $80 for Farm Bureau members) and enrollment is limited to 30 teachers.

The institute focuses on how to integrate resources and hands-on activities. Two graduate credits or professional development hours can be earned upon successful completion of the course.

Participants gain instruction on agriculture, food and fiber system, and consumer issues relating to agriculture. There will also be lab activities relating to ag science and agriculture and free teaching materials. There will be field trips field trips to farms or other agribusinesses enterprises.

Completed application are due by Friday, May 6. Applications are available by contacting the Lee County ag literacy coordinator, Katie Pratt, aitc.leecfb@comcast.net