GFWC Illinois Polo Women’s Club annual luncheon and auction will be May 14

POLO — The GFWC Illinois Polo Women’s Club will be holding its annual fundraiser luncheon and auction at at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at The Polo Senior Center, 101 W. Mason St.

Profits from the luncheon and auction are used to support local charities and organizations.

The lunch will include a gourmet sandwich, chips, salad, dessert, and beverage, all catered by the Polo Senior Center.

The club will announce the highest bidders and winners of the traditional raffle items, silent auction items, 50/50, and door prize.

The lunch/auction donation price is $15 and tickets will be will be sold through Monday, May 2.

The GFWC Illinois Polo Women’s Club is an organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

If you would like to attend, please contact a Women’s Club member, Louise Hall at 815-946-2198 or Beth Green at 815-299-1416 for tickets.