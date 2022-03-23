Dixon thrift store open this weekend for its once-a-month Saturday sale

DIXON – If it’s the last Saturday of the month, the Leydig Center will be open to bargain hunters.

The donation center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, and the store will be open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Leydig, the biggest thrift store for miles in any direction, had to drastically cut its hours in the wake of the pandemic, going from three days a week to only one, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, and the one Saturday a month.

To return to the previous schedule, the store at 1107 Warp Road, behind Borg Warner, must have more volunteers. Call 815-284-7772, message staff on the store’s Facebook page, or just drop in to learn more.

All of Leydig’s proceeds, which in normal years equal about $100,000, annually, are divvied up among dozens of charitable organizations around town.