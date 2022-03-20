Dixon Park District Easter egg hunt will be April 9

DIXON – The Dixon Park District will be have an Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at Meadows soccer field, Washington Ave.

In addition to the egg hunt, there will be games, bike giveaways, bounce houses, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Egg hunt times will be: 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. for children 2-years-old and younger, 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for 3 to 4-year-olds, 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. for 5 to 6-year-olds, 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 7 to 8-year-olds, and from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for 9 to 10-year-olds.

More details will be announced at dixonparkdistrict.com and at the Park District’s Facebook page.