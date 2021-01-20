Dixon native Isaiah Roby just misses double-double for Thunder in loss to Nuggets

Dixon native Isaiah Roby started for the third straight game and fourth time in his NBA career Tuesday night, just missing out on a double-double for the second time in three games as the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road and fell to the Nuggets 119-101 in Denver.

Roby played 26 minutes and scored 10 points, grabbed 9 rebounds (6 on the offensive glass), dished 3 assists and nabbed 4 steals. He shot 3-for-9 from the field, including 1-for-3 from 3-point range, and was 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

He finished one rebound shy of a double-double, just as he did two games ago in the Thunder’s loss to the Lakers last Wednesday.

The Thunder (6-7) are back in action Friday night when they visit the Clippers in Los Angeles at 9 p.m.